Blood drive to be in Foothills atrium
DOWNTOWN — A community blood drive will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, in the atrium of Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
Donors are instructed to hydrate and remember to bring identification.
Donors may call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org for more information and to make an appointment or walk-in.
Library to present reading in the park
CHESTNUT STREET — A “Huntington Park StoryWalk” will be presented from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 to 9, by Huntington Memorial Library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
A StoryWalk is described as a way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors simultanously.
According to a media release, while strolling through the park, family members and friends will read from “There was an Old Lady Who Swallowed Some Leaves” by Lucille Colandro.
Take and Make Crafts will also be available in the library’s vestibule.
Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org for more information.
