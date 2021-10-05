PEO members to discuss ‘fun’ raisers
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta. Discussion will concern “fun” raisers, according to a media release. COVID procedures will be followed. For more information, call Adrienne at 607-547-7115.
Chicken parm to be served at Vets Club
CHESTNUT STREET — There will be a chicken parmesan dinner at the Oneonta Veterans Club from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Dinner will include pasta, meatball, green salad, roll and dessert and will cost $14 per person.
Takeout will be available. The dinner is open to the public. For more information, call 607-432-0494.
