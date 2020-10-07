Legion Post to serve roast pork dinner
CHESTNUT STREET — A roast pork loin dinner will be served to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at American Legion Post 259 at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Included in the $12 eat-in or takeout meal will be mashed potatoes, dressing, vegetables, gravy and dessert. A beverage will be included for those who dine in.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Bowling in Sidney set for Saturday
The next Dragon Date event organized by Family Resource Network of Oneonta will be bowling from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at East Main Lanes at 1 E. Main St. in Sidney.
According to a media release, FRN will pay for shoe rental and two games of bowling per family. Pizza will also be provided.
Masks will be required to be worn at all times unless bowlers are seated at their assigned lanes.
The required registration should be completed at tinyurl.com/y4srbjd2 no later than Thursday, Oct. 8.
Call FRN at 607-432-0001 for more information and to register by phone.
Display for Octoberis nod to ballplayer
DOWNTOWN — “Jim Konstanty & the World Series” is available to see this month at the Greater Oneonta Historical Society’s History Center at 183 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Helen Rees has shared her collection of memorabilia from her father’s professional baseball career.
Konstanty (1917 to 1976) played for five teams during his 11 years in the major leagues. Although also a starting pitcher, reportedly, he is considered baseball’s first specialist as a relief pitcher. He was named Most Valuable Player in the National League in 1950 and pitched in that year’s World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies.
The display is the latest in a monthly series called “Oneonta Collects History,” featuring collections of GOHS members and friends.
Included are two box seats from the Damaschke Field grandstand. The grandstand, razed last fall, was a Depression-era project of the Works Progress Administration. The box seats are now part of GOHS’ permanent collection. More information about the grandstand, including photos of its final days is available at at Grandstand.GOHSTours.com/.
The History Center is open from noon until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Contact 607-432-0960 or info@OneontaHistory.org for more information.
