Board of Public Service meeting canceled
DOWNTOWN — Because of a lack of agenda items, the city of Oneonta Board of Public Service meeting scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7, has been canceled. The board will meet again at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4,
Updated: October 6, 2021 @ 8:27 pm
