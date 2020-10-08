Benefit ride for cancer to be hosted by local Legion Riders
CHESTNUT STREET — The third annual fall scenic motorcycle/car ride hosted by American Legion Riders Post 259 will be held Saturday, Oct. 10.
According to a media release, this year’s foliage ride is in support of the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Otsego County and Robin Enck, an Army veteran and Legion Rider who lost his life to cancer in August.
Open to the public, the ride will begin in Oneonta and travel area county roads in Laurens, Gilbertsville, Guilford, Bainbridge, Sanford, Sidney, Unadilla and Otego. Legion Riders will be escorted by the Oneonta Police Department and West Oneonta Fire Department.
Proceeds from the $15 fee per rider will help fund the American Cancer Society’s cancer research and patient care programs.
There will also be raffles and a 50/50 drawing.
Registration will begin at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Oneonta Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. Participants may also register online at alrpost259.org/foliage.
Volunteers and participants are required to wear masks and practice social distancing to protect them from COVID-19.
