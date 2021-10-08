Pancake breakfast to be held Sunday
SIXTH WARD — A pancake breakfast will be served to the public from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Sixth Ward Athletic Club at 22 W. Broadway in Oneonta. In addition to pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs and coffee will included for $10 per person.
Call 607-436-9136 for more information.
Podcast to feature photographer
ONEONTA — The podcast “Weathering the Storm; Cultivating Kindness” will be aired at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
How guests cultivate kindness as they collectively endure the second year of the pandemic will be highlighted throughout the season.
The title of the episode will be “How to Photograph Your Life... and Buddy Holly’s Glasses” featuring photographer and author Nick Kelsh.
Kelsh, a Treadwell resident, is a renowned photographer and author of nine books.
Hosted by Oneonta loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell, the podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Facebook and for download at www.heartachetohealingandhope.com.
Anyone interested in being a podcast guest may email their information to podcast producer Beatrice Georgalidis at beatrice@bgagency.com.
Weekly lunches set to return at club
SIXTH WARD — A spaghetti lunch will be served weekly on Tuesdays at the Sixth Ward Athletic Club at 22 W. Broadway in Oneonta from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 to April 12.
Spaghetti with salad and bread will be $9. Hot meatball subs will be available for $6. Salad and bread will be $5.
Takeout orders and free delivery in Oneonta may be arranged by calling 607-436-9136.
