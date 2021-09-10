Club to serve fish for dinner Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A fish dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the American Legion at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 meal may be eaten there or taken out and will include a choice of baked or fried fish, french fries or baked potato, coleslaw,
Podcast to premiere new season Monday
ONEONTA — Season two of the podcast From Heartache to Healing and Hope, will be premiere at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, under the subtitle Weathering the Storm; Cultivating Kindness.
How guests cultivate kindness as they collectively endure the second year of the pandemic will be highlighted throughout the season.
Monday’s featured guest will be Jennifer Finkle and her story of how 20 years of journal entries written by Andes Central School teachers came to be published and subsequently inspired The Kindness Project, a partner program founded by Bright Hill Press and Literary Center Executive Director Beatrice Georgalidis in collaboration with Finkle and Andes Central School.
Hosted by Oneonta loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell, the podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Facebook and for download at www.heartachetohealingandhope.com.
Anyone interested in being a podcast guest may email their information to podcast producer Beatrice Georgalidis at beatrice@bgagency.com.
