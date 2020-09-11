Four blood drives to be in Oneonta

ONEONTA — Four American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled in Oneonta in the coming days.

The first will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St.

The next will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, in Briggs Hall at Main Street Baptist Church at 333 Main St.

The third will be from noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. on the West End.

The last will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at American Legion Post 259 at 279 Chestnut St.

Donors may visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 for more information and to schedule appointments. Donors are directed to pay special attention to the COVID-19 information regarding testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Donors who don’t feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 are advised to postpone their donation.

Donors should schedule appointments in advance and are required to wear face coverings or masks at all blood drive sites.

 

