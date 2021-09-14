Meetings continue to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared.
Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/7ek8cny3.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y3k3stcu.
September Salon to focus on drama
DOWNTOWN — The September Writers Salon sponsored by the Community Arts Network of Oneonta will focus on drama. The showcase, titled Applause, will be presented on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.
According to presenters, the free program is open to the public. The open mic portion will not take place in order to feature as many performers as possible.
Confirmed readers include Robert Bensen, Karen Butler, Ginnah Howard, Bhala Jones, Lynne Kemen, Annie Kuhn, Michel Piercy Rachel Rissberger, Mike Tamburrino, Julene Waffle and Vicki Wicker.
Anyone interested in participating and not already on CANO’s email list, should email writers-salon@canoneonta.org for more information and the link to the program.
Meatloaf dinner on tap for Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout meatloaf dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 meal will include mashed potatoes, vegetable, dessert and beverage.
Reservations may be made by calling. 607-432-0464
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.