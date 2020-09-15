Virtual support meetings to be held
ONEONTA — The Family Resource Network in Oneonta is continuing its series of twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared.
Families can also learn from one another as they hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may have been caused by COVID-19.
Registration is required.
The next evening meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yytqewke.
The next morning meeting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yyte2gax.
Call Family Resource Network at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Town hall closure set for this week
WEST ONEONTA — The Oneonta town hall at 3966 State Highway 23 in West Oneonta will be closed Thursday and Friday, Sept. 17 and 18.
Call 607-432-2900 for more information.
Local PEO chapter to meet Thursday
ONEONTA — The Oneonta chapter of the Philanthropic Education Organization will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
Members are instructed to call Adrienne at 607-437-7274 for more information.
