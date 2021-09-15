Amateur naturalist to present program
The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will present Rick Bunting, photographer, story teller and nature lover, online at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
According to a media release, Bunting is a SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music professor emeritus where he served as chair of music education and conducted the Crane Chorus.
Since his retirement from teaching Bunting has devoted time to his passion as an amateur naturalist. He enjoys taking pictures of what he sees and sharing them whenever he can. Previous programs have featured photographs he took in Florida and Bainbridge.
The program is free and open to the public. The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/uujvmdus.Visit www.doas.us for more information.
Basket raffle set by group at Mall
SOUTHSIDE — Otsego-Schoharie District of the Order of the Eastern Star will sponsor a basket raffle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Southside Mall on state Route 23 in Oneonta.
Proceeds will benefit the organization’s nursing scholarship and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
