Rapid testing for virus to be held in city
ONEONTA — There will be free rapid testing for COVID-19 at the Oneonta Armory at 4 Academy St. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Call the Otsego County Department of Health at 607-547-4279 to register.
Chicken and biscuit dinner to be served
CHESTNUT STREET — A chicken and biscuit dinner will be served to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at American Legion Post 259 at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $11 meal will include mashed potatoes, vegetables, dessert and a beverage for those who dine in or everything except the beverage for takeout orders.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
