Hike to Mud Lake set for Sunday
ONEONTA — Hartwick College Biology Department Chair Peter Fauth will lead hikers to Mud Lake, a kettle hole sphagnum bog on the top of South Hill at the Otsego County/Delaware County line at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. The event has been organized by the Leatherstocking Botanical Society.
According to a media release, sheep laurel and grass pink orchid are among the bog plants to watch for on the hike.
Appropriately dressed hikers equipped with water, food, cameras and bug spray are instructed to park at the Pine Lake Environmental Campus at 1894 Charlotte Creek Road in Oneonta.
The 5-mile hike is described as moderately difficult. The bog is at the hilltop.
Email ctedesco1026@gmail.com for more information and to register.
The Leatherstocking Botanical Society was formed in 2015 by a group of plant enthusiasts and botanists, both amateur and professional, to explore the central New York region, a large area including 10 counties or portions of counties not covered by other regional plant societies.
