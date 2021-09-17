CANO to benefit from outdoor party
DOWNTOWN — A City of the Hills Block Party will be presented by Community Arts Network of Oneonta from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, outside Wilber Mansion at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
According to presenters, included will be a beer garden, silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Music will be provided by Hanzolo and Jump the Shark. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the music will begin at 7 p.m.
The silent auction, from 7 to 9 p.m., will feature a variety of goods and services from Oneonta area businesses. Bidders must be present to win.
Proceeds from Saturday’s event will help fund CANO’s 2022 City of the Hills Festival.
Anyone interested in joining the planning committee for next year’s event may email Festival Chair Hope Von Stengelat cityofthehillsfest@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.