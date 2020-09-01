Fish dinner to be held at Vets Club
CHESTNUT STREET — There will be a fish dinner at the Oneonta Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sep. 4. Dinners, at $11, will include baked or fried fish, French fries or baked potato, coleslaw and dessert. Call 607-432-0494 for information. The eat-in or takeout meal is open to public.
Habitat group issues call for volunteers
ONEONTA — Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County has recurring and regular volunteer opportunities available.
According to a media release, building site volunteers are needed at two houses on McFarland Road in the town of Oneonta. Work is performed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Volunteers may work for a few hours or the entire day. No special skills are required and there are projects for people of every ability. Those with experience in building or carpentry are especially needed.
Volunteers are also needed to serve on publicity, building, family support, fundraising and finance committees designed to help the organization function.
The volunteer board that governs the organization will need new members in October. The board meets monthly and members typically also sit on a committee or help at a job site.
Individuals 14 and older may volunteer and those 16 and older may assist with construction.
Visit habitatotsego.org or email habitatotsego@gmail.com for more information.
