Meetings continue to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network meets online or by telephone, to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
Sessions allow for support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/3f26mazc.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/kdchpapt.
Shredding service to be offered locally
ONEONTA — St. James’ Manor at 9 St. James’ Place in Oneonta will sponsor a free drive-thru document shredding event from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Sept. 22. Motorists may remain in their vehicles and assistance will be provided.
Call 607-436-9974 for more information.
