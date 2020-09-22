Meetings designed to provide support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as they hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may have been caused by COVID-19.
Registration is required.
The next evening meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22. Registration is available at tinyurl.com/y4qqn8b6.
The next morning meeting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24. Registration is available at tinyurl.com/y6ayd4qc.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Chicken Parm meal to be served at club
CHESTNUT STREET — An eat-in or takeout Chicken Parmesan dinner will be served to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Oneonta Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
In addition to chicken, the $12 meal will include spaghetti, tossed salad, dinner roll and dessert.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
GOHS to sponsor two online auctions
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society’s 14th annual benefit auction will include two auctions this year and because of the pandemic both will be exclusively online.
According to a media release, GOHS contracted with 32Auctions for a preliminary auction that will include about a dozen items. The auction will open at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25 and close at 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27.
Auction items are on display at the Oneonta History Center at 183 Main St. The link for the preliminary auction is 32auctions.com/GOHSMiniAuction. Participants may view items at that site and register in advance to bid when the auction begins.
As further stated in the release, the mini-auction will serve as an opportunity to try the online auction system before the larger auction scheduled for Nov. 15 to 21.
Call 607-432-0960 or email info@OneontaHistory.org for more information.
