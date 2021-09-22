Chicken and biscuits on menu for Friday

CHESTNUT STREET — A chicken and biscuit dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.

The $14 meal will include mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert and may eaten there or taken out. 

Call 607-432-0494 for more information. 

Off the Record set to perform at club

CHESTNUT STREET — Off the Record will perform for the public from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. 

Finger foods will be available A $5 cover charge will be collected at the door.

Call 607-432-0494 for more information.

Barbecue proceedsto help foundation

SIXTH WARD — A chicken barbecue will be held for the public from 11 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Sixth Ward Booster Club Field at 7 Scrambling Ave. in Oneonta. 

The $12 meal will include a chicken half, baked beans, salt potatoes and a roll.

Pre-sale tickets are available by emailing Bob at RFrance@stny.rr.com or Caitlin at caitlinjmarble@gmail.com. Pre-sale dinners will be held until 2 p.m. 

Proceeds will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention which will sponsor one of its Out of Darkness Walks in Oneonta from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 

Social Club to host Sunday night dance

DOWNTOWN — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will host a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at St. James’ Episcopal Church on Main Street in Oneonta.

Round and Square dancing will be with the band Country Express.

Anyone 18 or older may attend.

 

