Chicken and biscuits on menu for Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A chicken and biscuit dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 meal will include mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert and may eaten there or taken out.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Off the Record set to perform at club
CHESTNUT STREET — Off the Record will perform for the public from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Finger foods will be available A $5 cover charge will be collected at the door.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Barbecue proceedsto help foundation
SIXTH WARD — A chicken barbecue will be held for the public from 11 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Sixth Ward Booster Club Field at 7 Scrambling Ave. in Oneonta.
The $12 meal will include a chicken half, baked beans, salt potatoes and a roll.
Pre-sale tickets are available by emailing Bob at RFrance@stny.rr.com or Caitlin at caitlinjmarble@gmail.com. Pre-sale dinners will be held until 2 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention which will sponsor one of its Out of Darkness Walks in Oneonta from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Social Club to host Sunday night dance
DOWNTOWN — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will host a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at St. James’ Episcopal Church on Main Street in Oneonta.
Round and Square dancing will be with the band Country Express.
Anyone 18 or older may attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.