Blood drive to be held at local church
DOWNTOWN — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Main Street Baptist Church at the corner of Main and Maple streets in Oneonta.
Appointments may be scheduled by calling 800-733-2767 or online at redcrossblood.org.
Network to address self-care importance
Family Resource Network in Oneonta will present the online workshop “Self Care for the Caregiver: DIY Self Care Strategies” from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Sept. 29, on Zoom.
According to a media release, the workshop will be dedicated to caregivers and parents on the go. Strategies will be discussed and activities suggested that don’t require much time or planning.
Topics will focus on the need for and importance of self-care and practices will be introduced designed to re-energize, refocus and motivate participants to take on day-to-day life with a positive mindset.
Some paper and a writing utensil will be needed.
The required registration may be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/xb6zcjh5.
Email William Drew at wdrew@FamilyRN.org for more information.
Councilman to host First Ward meeting
CITY HALL — First Ward Common Councilman Luke Murphy will host a ward meeting at City Hall at 158 Main St. in Oneonta at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. It will be in the first floor conference room. All from the First Ward are welcome to attend.
Contact Murphy at lmurphy@oneonta.ny.us for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.