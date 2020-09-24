GOHS to sponsor two online auctions
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society’s 14th annual benefit auction will include two auctions and, because of the ongoing pandemic, both will be exclusively online.
According to a media release, GOHS contracted with 32Auctions for a preliminary auction that will include about a dozen items. The auction will open at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25 and close at 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27.
Auction items are on display at the Oneonta History Center at 183 Main St. The link for the preliminary auction is 32auctions.com/GOHSMiniAuction. Participants may view items and preregister.
As further stated in the release, the mini-auction will serve as an opportunity to try the online auction system before the larger auction Nov. 15 to 21.
Contact 607-432-0960 or info@OneontaHistory.org for more information.
