Club to serve fish for dinner Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A fish dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 dine-in or takeout meal will include a choice of baked or fried fish, french fries or baked potato, coleslaw and dessert. A beverage will be included for those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for reservations and more information.
Alumni from OHS plan homecoming
ONEONTA — The Oneonta High School Alumni Association will host homecoming events Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2.
According to a media release, “Play It Forward” will take place from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. National recording artist Ian Flanigan will perform from 7 to 9 p.m.
Proceeds from the music jam session will be donated to the OHS Scholarship Fund for two graduating seniors planning to pursue careers or education in music.
Saturday will include breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the American Legion at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. The breakfast is for alumni military veterans and their families.
Next up will be recognition ceremonies and a dedication at noon at OHS.
Ceremonies will honor Athletic Wall of Fame inductees Robert Clune, class of ‘77; John “Jay” Dilello, class of ‘79; Michael Jester, class of ‘85; Rose Ellis Smith, class of ‘84; and George Wetmore, class of ‘48. Wall of Distinction inductees include Mark Denicore, class of ‘81; Jon Greco, class of ‘97; Todd Scorzafava, class of ‘94; and Molly Swain, class of ‘50.
Also, Tammy Georgia Southard, class of ‘79, will be honored as Alumni of the Year and the library will be dedicated to former high school principal William Pirone, who passed away in January 2020.
After lunching outdoors under a tent, alumni will turn their attention to the OHS varsity football game with Chenango Forks scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Halftime will include an introduction of this year’s inductees and the high school’s homecoming court.
DOAS open house set for Saturday
ONEONTA — The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will host an open house at its Sanctuary and Hawkwatch on Grange Hall Spur Road in Oneonta from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available throughout the day.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/2p9aykjy for more information.
