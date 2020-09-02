Landscape design to be presented
CHESTNUT STREET — A detailed design for Huntington Park will be presented by Stimson Landscape Architects at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, on Zoom.
According to a media release, input is wanted from community leaders and others regarding the proposed plan.
Huntington Memorial Library Director Tina Winstead wrote about Huntington Park’s history and plans for its future in her Library Corner column published on July 14.
Go to tinyurl.com/HMLparkzoom for access to the meeting.
Call 607-432-1980 for more information.
St. James’ Manor to offer free shredding
ANGEL HEIGHTS — St. James’ Manor, at 9 St. James Place in Oneonta, will sponsor a shredding truck from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 23. Those who wish may bring old bills, sensitive documents and old credit cards to be destroyed for free. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and stay in their vehicle. Assistance will be provided.
