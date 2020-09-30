Support Group sets Thursday meeting
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as they hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may have been caused by COVID-19.
The next meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/yxc5eytb.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Fried fish dinner to be held at club
CHESTNUT STREET — An eat-in or takeout fried haddock dinner will be served to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the American Legion at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. The $11 meal will include french fries, coleslaw, roll, beverage and dessert.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Yard sale set at St. James’ Manor
ANGEL HEIGHTS — A yard sale will be held rain or shine from 9:30 a.m. until noon Friday, Oct. 2, at St. James’ Manor Retirement Community at 9 St. James’ Place, near Oneonta.
Face masks are required. No early sales will be allowed.
