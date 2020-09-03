Community blood drive set at hotel
SOUTHSIDE — There will be an Oneonta Community Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Quality Inn at 5206 State Highway 23 on Oneonta’s Southside.
All presenting donors will receive a pair of Red Cross socks.
Walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org
Oneonta alumni to host shoe drive
The Oneonta High School Alumni Association is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser for the next month. This fundraiser replaces the annual reunion fundraiser that was canceled because of COVID. The Alumni Association will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Anyone can help by donating used and new shoes at several locations in downtown Oneonta, including Carpets Plus, The Green Earth, Theresa’s Emporium and The Eighth Note.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of small business partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited, organizers said in a media release. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected are used to feed, clothe and house their families.
Business that would like to host an employee drop off day may call 914-629-6550.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/OHSAlumniFundraising.
