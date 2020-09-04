Church to host blood drive Sept. 12
CENTER CITY — A Red Cross Oneonta Community Blood Drive will be at Main Street Baptist Church, at the corner of Main and Maple streets, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. For an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Talk on GOHS exhibit to be held
DOWNTOWN — On Saturday, Sept. 12, the Greater Oneonta Historical Society will present a Zoom event on its exhibit at the Oneonta History Center. “Building Blocks of a City: 100 Years of Architecture in Oneonta” is a collaboration between GOHS and the Cooperstown Graduate Program. Five spring 2020 semester CGP students and their professor, Dr. Cynthia Falk, curated the exhibit.
The talk will begin at 4:30 p.m.. Falk, CGP students and GOHS Executive Director Bob Brzozowski will speak about the experience and field questions. Those who wish to participate must register by emailing info@OneontaHistory.org by Friday, Sept. 10, with their name and email address.
The exhibit will run through Saturday Nov. 14 at the History Center at 183 Main Street. For more information, contact 607-432-0960 or info@OneontaHistory.org
