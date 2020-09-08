Family support meetings to be held
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network is continuing its series of twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be made and support to be shared.
Families can also learn from one another as they hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by COVID-19.
The next evening meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y6o3jqoa.
The next morning meeting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. Registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/y3mvgqdy.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
