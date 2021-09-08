Alzheimer’s team to host bake sale
CENTER CITY — Team Gordo’s Girls will sponsor a bake sale starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, outside at Hometown Deli, 61 Spruce St.
Proceeds will benefit Alzheimer’s Association and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, scheduled for Sept. 26 in Neahwa Park.
Blood drive set for Saturday at church
CENTER CITY — A Red Cross Oneonta Community Blood Drive will be at Main Street Baptist Church, at the corner of Main and Maple streets, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-33-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Dance to feature Dirt Road Express
DOWNTOWN — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will host a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.
Round and square dancing will be with Dirt Road Express
The dance will be held at St. James’ Episcopal Church on Main Street in Oneonta. Those 18 and older may attend.
Meetings continue to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared.
Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2w4v62s2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.