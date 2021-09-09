Church bell to ring in memory of 9/11
DOWNTOWN — The church bell of First Presbyterian Church at 296 Main St. in Oneonta will ring Saturday, Sept. 11, in remembrance of the terrorist attacks that took place in the air 20 years ago.
At the time of each plane crash, the bell will ring 20 times, once for each year since the attacks.
The first plane hit the World Trade Center at 8:45 a.m., the second plane hit at 9:03 a.m., the Pentagon was hit at 9:45 a.m. and a fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania at 10:10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.