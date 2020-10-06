Meetings offered to provide support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as they hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may have been caused by COVID-19.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y5o3hlt5.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y6ncwbum.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
