Meeting designed to provide support

Family Resource Network’s next Family Support Group meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y6b6ob86.

The next morning meeting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. Registration is available at tinyurl.com/yxc5eytb.

Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.

Friday fish fry to be held at club

CHESTNUT STREET — An eat-in or takeout  fried haddock dinner will be served to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the American Legion at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. The $11 meal will include french fries, coleslaw, roll, beverage and dessert.

Call 607-432-0494 for more information. 

 

