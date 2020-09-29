Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 72F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.