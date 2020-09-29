Meeting designed to provide support
Family Resource Network’s next Family Support Group meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y6b6ob86.
The next morning meeting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. Registration is available at tinyurl.com/yxc5eytb.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Friday fish fry to be held at club
CHESTNUT STREET — An eat-in or takeout fried haddock dinner will be served to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the American Legion at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. The $11 meal will include french fries, coleslaw, roll, beverage and dessert.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
