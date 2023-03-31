Babock Lecture to be Wednesday
HARTWICK COLLEGE — Literary and media studies scholar Paul Benzon will deliver Hartwick College’s Babcock Lecture at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in Eaton Lounge in Bresee Hall.
According to a media release, “The Poetics and Politics of the Paralegible,” will focus on how approaching writing as a material and visual practice can reflect cultural identity, history and power issues. The lecture is free and open to the public.
Benzon’s research focuses on how contemporary literature, artistic experimentations with print textuality, and textual and alphabetic design reckon with questions of historical trauma and social justice.
An assistant professor in the English Department at Skidmore College, Benzon is the author of “Archival Fictions: Materiality, Form, and Media History in Contemporary Literature.”
The Babcock Lecture, supported by the Cora A. Babcock Chair in English, is sponsored by the Hartwick College Department of Literature, Media and Writing.
