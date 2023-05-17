Dance to revisit ‘Awesome 80s’
DOWNTOWN — Bigger Dreams Productions will sponsor an “Awesome 80’s Dance Party” from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 20, in Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center’s production center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the party will include a costume contest, cash bar and snacks.
Tickets are $15 per person and may be purchased at www.biggerdreamsproductions.org.
DOAS program set on Antarctica
WEST END — Pam Lea will present a program on Antarctica at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the presentation will feature a photo-journey of Lea’s February 2022 adventures at the southernmost continent, site of the South Pole and home to many penguins.
Sponsored by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society, the program will also be available virtually on Zoom by registering at https://bit.ly/3ND2B2g.
Sunday bingo set by Super Heroes
DOWNTOWN — Super Heroes Humane Society will host a bingo fundraising event on Sunday, May 21, at Roots Brewing Company at 175 Main St. in Oneonta. The event will celebrate Be Kind to Animals Month.
According to a media release, there is a $10 minimum food or beverage purchased required to play. Bingo will start at 6 p.m.
There will also be dog-themed basket raffles and a 50/50 raffle.
Proceeds will support shelter operations and/org costs for the society’s building renovation on Pony Farm Road.
Call 607-435-0035 or visit the Facebook event page at Be Kind to Animals Month for more information.
