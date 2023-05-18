City chat group to mark milestone
ONEONTA — Community Conversations will mark its 10th anniversary when it meets next from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 22, at The Green Earth Health Food Market at 4 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Mayor Mark Drenek will be in attendance for the milestone session.
The group’s weekly get-togethers typically follow no agenda. Informal, nonpartisan conversations take place about Oneonta’s past, present and future to which all are welcome to attend.
Midweek dinner planned by Elks
CHESTNUT STREET — A $15 dine-in or takeout barbecued chicken dinner will be served at the Elks Lodge 1312 at 84 Chestnut St. in Oneonta from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.
The dinner will include soup, cold salads, rolls, dessert and beverages.
Those planning to takeout their dinners are asked to provide their own containers.
Call 607-432-1312 for more information and reservations.
