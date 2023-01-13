Oneonta scholars may apply for funds
Oneonta Dollars for Scholars scholarship applications will be available starting Sunday, Jan. 15, online at www.oneonta.dollarsforscholars.org.
According to a media release, the scholarships are awarded to Oneonta City School District residents scheduled to graduate this year.
Students planning to attend a two or four-year college/university or post high school vocational/technical/trade school are eligible to apply.
Oneonta High School students, private school students and homeschooled students who live in the Oneonta City School district are encouraged to apply.
Completed applications are due by midnight Friday, March 17.
Contact 607-432-7237 or oneonta.dollarsforscholars@gmail.com for more information.
