Oneonta Mansion tour organized
DOWNTOWN — Oneonta Mason Bruce Van Buren will lead a tour through Fairchild Mansion at 322 St. in Oneonta, at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
According to a media release, the tour is part of the Summer Walking Tour series sponsored by the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. Since 1929, the building has hosted Masonic Lodge No. 466. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.
Fairchild was a U.S. Congressman and first chairman of the board of IBM. Fairchild’s son, Sherman, is reportedly today considered the father of aerial photography, was the founder of Fairchild Camera and Fairchild Aviation, and funded the founding of Fairchild Semiconductor.
The tour is by donation. Reservations are not needed. Attendees are to gather at the front entrance.
Summer reading to be celebrated
CHESTNUT STREET — The start of the summer reading program at Huntington Memorial Library will be celebrated for families from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, with bubbles, balloons and a bounce house. Hot dogs and sno-cones will be among the refreshments served.
The library is at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Visit hmloneonta.org for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The band Country Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
