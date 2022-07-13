‘Grand and Glorious’ to return
The Grand and Glorious Garage Sale, an annual event for 44 years on Main Street in Oneonta, will move to Neahwa Park and be renamed as the Grand and Glorious Fall Fair, according to a media release from The Oneonta Choral Society, which sponsors the event. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
The event will feature vendors and entertainment, including a performance by the Oneonta Community Concert Band. There will also be food, local arts and crafts, the traditional garage sale and more, according to the release.
To reserve space, visit www.catskillchoralsociety.com/Fall-Fair, email ccsfair@catskillchoralsociety.com or call 607-746-6922. Vendor application deadline is Friday, Aug. 26.
