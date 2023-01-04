Choral Society sets time to audition
DOWNTOWN — The Catskill Choral Society will audition new members on Thursday, Jan. 19, beginning at 5 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Society Chapel at 12 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the group will be preparing for its spring concert scheduled for April 21 and 22, during which members will perform a concert of Brahms choral works, including the Liebeslieder Waltzes.
The group will also be preparing for a concert in collaboration with the Catskill Symphony Orchestra set for May 13, featuring music from well-known Hollywood movie scores.
“The May 13 concert will be our first collaborative project with the Catskill Symphony in many years and we really look forward to working with Maestro Zoltowski and the CSO,” Choral Society President Chris Shields noted in the release. He added that the Brahms concert, partially prepared for a performance in May of 2020, was canceled because of the pandemic.
Singers with some previous choral singing experience are sought along with high school and college-age singers who are able to commit to a weekly rehearsal schedule. Regular rehearsals, from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, will begin Jan. 26.
Auditions will be scheduled by appointment only. Appointments may be made by emailing ccs@catskillchoralsociety.com.
Visit www.catskillchoralsociety.com or call Shields at 607-435-7008 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.