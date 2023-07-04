Series of concerts to start Thursday
NEAHWA PARK — The Oneonta Community Concert Band will start the City of Oneonta’s summer concert series in Neahwa Park with a performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6.
Kerri Hogle will conduct the ensemble of about 30 players in pieces by a variety of composers.
According to a media release, the performance will be at the bandstand in Neahwa Park unless weather conditions require moving it to the large pavilion in Neahwa Park.
Call the city recreation office at 607-432-0680 for more information.
Fridays in July to turn ‘Funky’
WEST END — Funky Town Fridays will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 7, 14, and 21, in Oneonta’s Westgate Plaza.
According to a media release, specialty food wholesaler Vêsucré, pronounced veh-SOOH-cray, will provide sweet treats from their custom “icicle bicycle” and groovy beats from the disco era. Working with local family-owned farms and markets, the business creates salty and sweet creamy frozen treats that are plant-based, soy free and gluten free.
A percentage of each sale will be donated to Super Heroes Humane Society.
The event is free to attend. Ice cream will be available for purchase.
Find Vêsucré on Facebook for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The band Dirt Road Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
Tuesday hikes set by local ADK Club
The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club has announced its Tuesday hikes and monthly Wednesday meeting for July as follows:
July 11: Woodland Walk, Jefferson, led by Betsy Cunningham, 607-437-3758.
July 18: Hunts Pond, South New Berlin, led by Ruth Schaeffer, 607-988-7036.
July 19: Wednesday potluck picnic and walk, Fortin Park, Oneonta, 6 p.m., picnic tables under far pavilion. Bring dish to pass, chair, tablecloth, place setting and beverage.
July 25: SUNY College Camp, led by Peggy Palmer, 607-432-6024.
Call the hike leader listed, or Diane Aaronson at 607-432-9391, or Linda Pearce at 607-432-8969 for meeting times and places.
According to a media release, participants must have a level of fitness appropriate for the type of activity and proper clothing and gear, including enough water to stay hydrated.
Carpool participants are asked to contribute toward gas costs.
The hikes are described as relatively easy, short distances over rolling or flat terrain and proceed at a leisurely pace.
Visit www.susqadk.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.