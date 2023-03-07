Club to sponsor fried fish dinner
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout dinner featuring beer-battered fried haddock will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Oneonta Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 meal will include the fish, French fries, coleslaw and dessert. A beverage will be added for those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information and reservations.
Forms due soon from city scholars
Completed Oneonta Dollars for Scholars scholarship applications are due by midnight, Friday, March 17. They are available online at
www.oneonta.dollarsforscholars.org.
According to a media release, the scholarships are awarded to Oneonta City School District residents scheduled to graduate this year.
Students planning to attend a two or four-year college/university or post high school vocational/technical/trade school are eligible to apply.
Oneonta High School students, private school students and homeschooled students who live in the Oneonta City School district are encouraged to apply.
Contact 607-432-7237 or oneonta.dollars forscholars@gmail.com for more information.
Market to feature fresh eggs, pies
CHESTNUT STREET — The Second Saturday Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to organizers, crafts, household creations and jewelry will be featured along with fresh eggs, pies and other baked goods.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
