Roast pork dinner set at Elks Lodge
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout roast pork dinner will be served at the Elks Lodge on Chestnut Street in Oneonta from 6 to p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.
The $15 meal will include roast pork, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, rolls, and dessert.
Those planning to take their dinners to go are asked to provide their own takeout containers.
Call 607-432-1312 for more information.
Two-county OES district to meet
DOWNTOWN — The Otsego-Schoharie District Order of the Eastern Star will meet on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Martha Chapter at the Masonic Temple at 322 Main St. in Oneonta.
Events will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Right Worthy Matrons and Patrons, Associate Matrons and Patrons and Conductresses.
Lunch, at a cost of $5, will be held at noon for which reservations may made by emailing dstoy@srtny.rr.com or calling 607-287-0937.
A school of instruction for all members will follow.
The meeting will end with a homecoming reception for district officers at 3 p.m.
Program to focus on love and loss
“The Gifts of Love and Loss” hosted by Bernadette Winters Bell, an Oneonta therapist, will be presented as a Valentine’s Day Fireside Chat at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
According to a media release, among the topics to be covered will be the similarities and differences of the gifts of love and loss and how the similarities and differences are considered essential to experience growth of one’s mind. According to Winters Bell, the gifts of love and loss include acquiring knowledge, the expansion of one’s energy and finding solace of spirit.
Questions will be welcome and may be submitted through private messaging or by emailing bernadette@bernadettewintersbell.com.
The podcast From Heartache to Healing and Hope will launch the Fireside Chat which may be watched on Facebook Live at https://tinyurl.com/5422dbwu or on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/jw9whxne.
