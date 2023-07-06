Society set to continue with baseball talks
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will present the second installment of its “Let’s Talk Oneonta Baseball” series from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Oneonta History Center at 183 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Helen Rees, daughter of Jim Konstanty, the National League’s 1950 Most Valuable Player, will be the featured guest. She will share his career memorabilia.
The informal event is free and open to the public. Peanuts and popcorn will be served.
The monthly programs relate to the summer display by GOHS called Oneonta: On the Road to Major League Baseball on view through Sept. 1.
