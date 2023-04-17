Spring cleaning set for weekend
ONEONTA — A city-wide “Spring Pick-Me-Up” will be held April 21 to 23, in conjunction with Earth Day, which will be observed on Saturday, April 22.
According to a media release, bags and gloves will be provided at the kick-off event from 11 a.m. until noon Wednesday, April 19, at City Hall at 258 Main St. while supplies last and residents may text 607-261-1784 to arrange for the pick up or drop off of bags of collected litter. If dropping bags off, they should be left at 56 Center St., between Ford and Elm
Sponsored by the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District, the event is called Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful. A similar event is scheduled for Schoharie.
Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/5n7azj5b.
Club to sponsor dinner on Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A baked ziti dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 dine-in or takeout dinner will also include meatballs, garden salad, a roll, and dessert. Those who dine-in will also receive a beverage.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information and reservations.
Basket raffle fundraiser set
SOUTHSIDE MALL — A basket raffle will be sponsored from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Southside Mall on state Route 23 in Oneonta by the Order of the Eastern Star’s Otsego-Schoharie District, to support Homeward Bound Adirondacks, a nonprofit organization for veterans and their families.
According to a media release, the drawing will be held at 3 p.m. Ticket holders need not be present to win.
Contact Sandra Stoy at 607-287-0937, stoys@stny.rr.com for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a free dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The band Country Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
