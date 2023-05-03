Work day planned at Memorial Garden
EAST STREET — Volunteers are needed to work on beautifying the Memorial Garden behind Oneonta High School at 130 East St. in Oneonta.
Work from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, will include general weeding and spreading mulch along with trimming shrubs and dead flowers.
Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves, hats, sunscreen, insect repellent and any gardening tools they have, including shovels, trowels, weed diggers, buckets, rakes, patio brooms, clippers and electric trimmers.
Contact Michael Haehnel at mchaehnel@gmail.com or 607-745-0911 for more information.
Picnic to address community roles
NEAHWA PARK — Social Studies in the Park, a fifth grade community picnic, will be hosted Saturday, May 6, by A.T. Socio-Judicial Consulting’s community outreach program led by Ari Tobi-Aiyemo of Oneonta. The picnic will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in the large pavilion at Neahwa Park.
According to a media release, following the theme “We the People: My Role in the Community” speakers will address and interact with parents, students and educators in an effort to enlighten, educate and motivate children to become the best students, community members and citizens they can be.
Children who memorize the preamble to the U.S. Constitution may win a gift card valued at $100.
The event will also include food and games.
Call 518-430-8411 or email info@atsjconsulting.com for more information and to RSVP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.