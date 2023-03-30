Eduardo Chavez to be guest of SUNY
SUNY ONEONTA — Eduardo Chavez, director, activist, podcast host and grandson of American labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez, will present his documentary “Hailing Cesar” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in Hodgdon Instructional Resources Center Lecture Hall on the SUNY Oneonta campus.
A question-and-answer session will follow moderated by SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. The event is free to attend.
According to a media release, presented by the university’s Office of Equity and Inclusion, Center for Racial Justice and Inclusive Excellence and Africana & Latinx Studies Department, the program will serve as the culmination of a three-day on-campus “Cesar Chavez Mini Film Festival” from April 3 to April 5, during which there will be several opportunities for students and staff to see the biographical film “Cesar Chavez,” and the documentaries “Chicano! The Struggle in the Fields,” “The Land is Rich,” “Fighting for Our Lives,” and “Delano Manongs.”
Chavez will spend next Thursday engaged with students, faculty and staff during workshops and discussions on identity and how it affects activism and documentary filmmaking.
Released in 2016, “Hailing Cesar” documents the journey Eduardo Chavez took to understand the legacy and struggle of his grandfather, Cesar Chavez. He began by exploring the places, learning about the people, and carrying out the activities that were so important to Cesar. His journey included working in the fields, picking grapes, as both his grandfather and father once did.
Honored to host Chavez at SUNY Oneonta, Center for Racial Justice and Inclusive Excellence Associate Director Maya Aponte-Whaley noted in the release that “His documentary covers universal themes to which audiences of all backgrounds and ages can relate.”
“Hailing Cesar” has been shared with more than 5,000 students at more than 50 colleges and high schools across the United States.
Visit www.hailingcesar.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.