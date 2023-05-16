Clothing swap set for community
DOWNTOWN — Community Arts Network of Oneonta and the online retailer Bread & Roses Vintage will co-host a community clothing swap from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at CANO’s 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
Donations of clean clothes in wearable condition may be dropped off at CANO between noon and 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, and Friday, May 19. Donations may also be brought directly to the swap.
Admission is free. Donations to CANO are suggested.
Visit https://fb.me/e/SqhGJ4hA for more information.
