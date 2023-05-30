Tuesday hikes set by local ADK Club
The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club has announced its Tuesday hikes and monthly Wednesday meeting for June as follows:
June 6: Windswept Acres, DeLancey, led by Roberta Austin, 607-865-6540.
June 13: Brookfield Trails led by Jenny Grimes, 607-434-4766.
June 20: West Branch Preserve and Hamden Rail Trail, led by Kathy and Bill Holmstrom, 607-988-7180.
June 21: ADK picnic, Briggs pavilion, Gilbert Lake State Park. Members are asked to bring dishes to pass, their table settings, and drinks. Free parking after 6 p.m. Dinner will be at 6:15 p.m.
June 27: Goodyear Lake hike or paddle led by Jim Austin, 607-437-5734.
Call the hike leader listed, or Diane Aaronson at 607-432-9391, or Linda Pearce at 607-432-8969 for meeting times and places.
According to a media release, participants must have a level of fitness appropriate for the type of activity and proper clothing and gear, including enough water to stay hydrated.
Carpool participants are asked to contribute toward gas costs.
The hikes are described as relatively easy, short distances over rolling or flat terrain and proceed at a leisurely pace.
Visit www.susqadk.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.