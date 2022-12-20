Friends to provide Christmas dinner
St. Mary’s Church in Oneonta and the Bandera Family Community Alliance, that serves Binghamton/Endicott, Norwich and now, Oneonta, have teamed up this year for Oneonta’s 35th annual free Friends of Christmas dinner. Organizers are preparing to serve as many as 1,200 meals.
According to a media release, dine-in, takeout and delivery options will be available this year.
The dine-in meal will be served from noon until 3 p.m. at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Dinners will be available to takeout between noon and 1 p.m. at The Lord’s Table at 18 Elm St. in Oneonta and delivery will begin at 11 a.m. Call Mary at 607-435-6255 to request delivery or takeout.
Volunteers from the greater Oneonta area are needed to help. Preparations will begin Wednesday, Dec. 21 and end once the last dish is dried on Dec. 25. Those interested in helping with food prep, as servers, cleanup or delivery, may visit www.banderachristmas.com or call Mary Ann at 607-226-1785 for more information.
All unused food and supplies will be donated to Saturday’s Bread and The Lord’s Table.
Local businesses and individuals traditionally help by volunteering not only their time but monetarily as well. Monetary donations may be mailed to St. Mary’s Church, 39 Elm St. Oneonta, NY 13820, with FOC 2022 written on the memo line.
Call Kendra at 607-386-0522 or Bill at 315-278-455 regarding any other donations.
