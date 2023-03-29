SADD to sponsor awareness events
EAST STREET — Oneonta High School will be the site of the 25th annual SADD Strides For Safety 5K Run/Walk and Health Fair on Sunday, April 16. SADD stands for Students Against Destructive Decisions.
According to a media release, the run/walk will take place in-person and virtually. Proceeds will be used by SADD to help fund activities such as the after-prom party.
Participants are encouraged to register online at www.itsyourrace.com by Monday, April 3, to receive an event shirt.
The health fair and run/walk registration will start at 11:30 a.m. in OHS gym and the run/walk will start on East Street near Bugbee Road at 1 p.m.
Groups and organizations interested in participating in the health fair may contact OHS SADD Adviser Cathy Lynch at Clynch@oneontacsd.org for information.
Easter Bunny set to visit Oneonta
DOWNTOWN — The Easter Bunny will be at the Oneonta Farmers’ Market from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 1, in the atrium of Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release from Destination Oneonta, photos may be taken with the Easter Bunny. There will also be a coloring contest, take-home goodies while supplies last, and a chance to enter to win an Easter Basket.
Partners in the event include Panera Bread and Huntington Memorial Library along with Foothills and the Oneonta Farmers’ Market, a year round market designed to connect community with farmers and artisans that produce and raise their food.
