Volunteers needed for cemetery work
WEST ONEONTA — The annual cleanup day will be held at Cook Cemetery on state Highway 23 at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22.
Volunteers are welcome and are asked to bring rakes.
Call 607-743-0276 for more information.
College to present Earth Day events
HARTWICK COLLEGE — Earth Day will be celebrated at Hartwick College starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, the world premiere of the film, “The Search for Up,” by Duo Extempore, a piano and bass duo that, in their latest collaboration, have weaved curated improvisations with storytelling, art, music and science.
According to a media release, the film, shot in Hartwick’s Ernest B. Wright Observatory in early November 2022, features a recording of a live performance by Duo Extempore overlaid with student and faculty interviews and a celebration of astrophotography.
In addition to the screening in Yager Museum of Art and Culture, the event will feature a 5 p.m. showcase opening of creative projects by secondary students from local and regional schools.
Following the premiere, a stargazing opportunity will be held on Frisbee Field, allowing for conversations with the artists, students and musicians associated with the film.
The event is supported by Hartwick’s Departments of Physics, Music and Art and Art History; the divisions of Institutional Advancement, Strategic Communications and Enrollment and Student Experience; the Office of Academic Affairs; the Hartwick College Student Government Association; Sigma Alpha Iota; and the Hartwick College National Association for Music Education Club.
