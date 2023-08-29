Youth programs to start at HML
CHESTNUT STREET — The following fall programs for youths have been scheduled at Huntington Memorial Library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Baby & Toddler Story Time will meet from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 12 to Oct. 24. The suggested age range is 0 to 2.
Preschool Story Time will meet from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 13 to Oct. 25. The suggested age range is 3 to 5.
Early Literacy Story Time will meet from 9:30 to 10:15 am. Thursdays from Sept. 14 to Oct. 26. The suggested age range is 0 to 5.
Adventures in Reading for ages 6 to 11 will meet from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 14 to Oct. 26.
Crafternoons, also for ages 6 to 11, will meet from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 13 to Oct. 25.
Teens Only, for ages 12 to 18, will meet from 3:30 to 4 p.m. on the following alternating Tuesdays, Sept. 12, and 26, and Oct. 10, and 24.
Registration is available at https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs.
GOHS schedules dinner meeting
DOWNTOWN — Tickets are on sale for the Greater Oneonta Historical Society’s annual dinner meeting scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, at B Side Ballroom and Supper Club at 1 Clinton Plaza.
The meeting will include the election of trustees and two award presentations in recognition of outstanding service and contributions that promote and preserve local history.
Tickets are $55 for members or $60. Registration forms are available at the History Center at 183 Main St. in Oneonta. The deadline to register is Monday, Oct. 16.
Call 607-432-0960 for more information.
